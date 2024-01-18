Keith Lee Set To Undergo Two Surgeries

Keith Lee shared some bad news on Wednesday: the All Elite Wrestling star will have two surgeries.

Swerve Strickland defeated Dustin Rhodes in a singles match at the Worlds End pay-per-view event last month after his scheduled match with Lee was canceled. It was announced during the show that Lee was not medically cleared to compete.

Lee revealed in a tweet last month that he has been dealing with an injury since September 2022, and that while it was “mostly well taken care of,” things have gotten worse since ROH Final Battle.

Lee was previously sidelined for months in WWE after contracting COVID-19, as he was told he couldn’t wrestle or train while dealing with heart issues.

Lee revealed on a private account via Haus of Wrestling that he will undergo two surgeries. It’s unclear what injuries he’ll be having fixed. He issued the following statement:

“Took roughly 19 years…. but I guess it’s my turn. Time to get fixed. Here’s to double surgeries. Certainly one way to start 2024.”