Kelani Jordan Hopes To Compete At John Cena’s Final Show

Top WWE NXT star and TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including the possibility of competing at next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Jordan said, “It would honestly mean the world being able one to be on John Cena’s last show, which is literally history making. Like, that’s just crazy. That would be so awesome. But also being able to be considered like, ‘Oh, these are some of NXT’s future. Like, this is the future.’ Being able to be in that group that they call, ‘Oh, this is the future of the business’ would mean the absolute world to me.”

On who she would like to face on the show:

“If I could wrestle anyone on that show, I would say — in this moment, I would probably pick Rhea [Ripley] or IYO [SKY].”

