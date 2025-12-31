Kendal Grey Addresses Main Roster Call-Up Buzz After Rapid Rise In WWE

Kendal Grey has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the latter half of 2025, rapidly establishing herself as one of the most highly regarded prospects within WWE’s developmental system.

After capturing the Evolve Women’s Championship in October, Grey cemented her momentum with a breakout performance at NXT Deadline on December 6, where she emerged victorious in the Iron Survivor Challenge — a win widely viewed as a turning point in her young career.

With her rapid ascent, some fans have already begun calling for Grey to be fast-tracked to the main roster. Ahead of her upcoming NXT Women’s Championship opportunity at New Year’s Evil, Grey addressed that buzz during an interview with The Takedown on SI.

“It’s a cool feeling to know that people are seeing my hard work, and what I can bring to the table, what I can bring in the ring, but I think everything will happen when it’s supposed to happen,” Grey said. “Timing is everything, and I feel like I definitely have a lot to learn. I definitely have a lot to do here in NXT, and I feel like whenever the time is right, it will happen naturally.”

While acknowledging the confidence others have in her potential, Grey made it clear that she remains focused on growth and refinement rather than rushing the process.

“I see it, it’s cool,” Grey continued. “I’m happy that people can see potential in me, but I have so much to learn and do. I just have to stay true to myself and keep working hard every single day, and I feel like whenever that’s supposed to happen, it will happen on its own, when it’s supposed to.”

The 24-year-old standout now has a chance to add yet another milestone to her resume when she challenges Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil on January 6. A victory would elevate Grey to double-champion status, allowing her to simultaneously hold both the NXT and Evolve Women’s titles.

Grey’s Iron Survivor Challenge win was particularly dramatic, as the match entered its final moments locked in a rare five-way tie. In the closing seconds, Grey delivered her “Shades of Grey” finisher to Lola Vice, scoring a decisive pinfall just as time expired and breaking the deadlock involving Vice, Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan, and Jordynne Grace.

With momentum firmly on her side and championship gold already around her waist, Kendal Grey enters 2026 as one of NXT’s fastest-rising and most closely watched talents.