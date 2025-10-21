Kendal Grey Talks John Cena’s Mentorship And Potential Match With Rhea Ripley

WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey discussed various topics with The Wrestling History Channel, including the main roster talents who have offered her advice.

Grey said, “A few people have come down. I would say Charlotte Flair, I’ve had a few conversations with her. Ivy Nile, I’ve had a few conversations with her as well, getting in the ring with her. John Cena came down, that was really helpful. A lot of great information that he would say. So, I would think those were my top three.”

On what advice she received from Cena:

“He kind of just talked about like being in the moment, being very present when you get in the ring. Kind of stuff like that. And for me, I feel like that’s very important to me, just trying to take it all in. Because that time goes by so fast, you know. And just being in the ring and being present there. And you know, something like that? Kind of putting it in perspective, kind of putting it at the forefront of my head. Like, every time I get in the ring, I’m like, “Be present. Be present. Just take it all in. Take this moment in.’ Because it can get ripped out of you. Like, you might not have this opportunity ever again. So just taking it in and being present is one of the main things that he said that stuck with me.”

On who she would want to face on the main roster:

“There’s so many. But if I had to pick one, I’d probably say Rhea Ripley. I think she’s so cool, so badass. With her size and my size — I know I’m a lot smaller than her. But I think with my speed and technicality, it could be a really cool matchup. I would say for sure Rhea Ripley. Eventually. Right now I got a lot of work to do before I get there. But eventually I would say get in the ring with Rhea for sure.”

On Ripley’s nose injury:

“No, it doesn’t [look like it feels good]. But she still looks so cool with it. She looks great with it still. If anyone can pull off a nose like that, it’s Rhea Ripley.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)