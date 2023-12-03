Kenny Omega Responds To Ethan Page’s Challenge, AEW Collision Matches For Next Week

New matches are now official for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s Collision show on Saturday night, “All Ego” Ethan Page issued a challenge to Kenny Omega for a showdown in a battle of Canadians at next week’s debut shows at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“The Cleaner” responded to Page’s challenge after the show on social media. He wrote, “A singles match?! What the? Uh, okay, sure. See you there.”

Joining Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page on next week’s AEW Collision is a pair of Blue League matches in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament, with Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli scheduled.