Kenny Omega Reveals What He Told Hangman Page After AEW Full Gear 2021

Top AEW star Kenny Omega discussed his journey with the Young Bucks in an interview with SHAK Wrestling.

Omega said, “Man, it’s a very interesting question. I suppose what I’m very thankful for is that I was able to find people that not only I could be friends with, but people that sort of share the same perspective on professional wrestling as as I did. And I feel that together, being as close as we were on the road and also having this vision where we pictured wrestling could be something more than what it was. I don’t mean ‘more’ in the sense of we could make it better via our performances alone. I just mean we could make it more varied. We could make make it more — I would say open-ended of anything happening in professional wrestling. At least at the time when we were in New Japan. It seemed very streamlined for a certain type of performance and a certain type of match. So long story short, it was just cool to have guys that became my best friends in wrestling share a vision, a unique vision. And to pursue that, and actually see some success with it, and find that there are actually people and fans that wanted to see what we had to offer. We couldn’t feel more blessed.”

On what he told AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page after Full Gear 2021:

“Oh wow. Verbatim, I wouldn’t be able to remember the exact words. But it was actually an interesting story going into that match, and the journey going towards that match. It became something that I don’t think the higher ups in AEW could have predicted. We really fought for the story to take turns that maybe people didn’t expect, or wasn’t the expected trajectory. So when we finally kind of got our way, I guess, for for lack of a better term. When we finally got our way and we were able to tell this story in the way that we wanted to tell it. I just wanted to thank Hangman for going along with the vision. Because sometimes you do really have to fight for what you believe in, and we each had each other’s backs going into this match, and going into the story. Coming out of it, I just wanted to let him know that he really deserved that moment. And what we fought for was was something that not only did we want for for Hangman, but for what the fans wanted for Hangman. We felt that so strongly on that night that it was an emotional time. I just really wanted them to be able to revel in that moment and soak it in and appreciate it.”

