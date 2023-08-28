Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita Set For AEW ALL OUT 2023

Immediately following yesterday’s AEW All In London Event, a number of AEW Stars took part in a post-All In London media scrum and two of those stars are Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita, who had a big moment on the show after Takeshita pinned Kenny Omega in their Trios Matchup. AEW President Tony Khan revealed on the media scrum that Kenny Omega will face Konosuke Takeshita at All Out.

The 2023 AEW All Out PPV Event is set to take place on Sunday, September 3rd inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

You can check out the announcement in the video below: