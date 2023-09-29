KENTA’s IMPACT Return Announced For Bound For Glory, X-Division Title Bout Set

You can officially pencil in a new title match for the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling premium live event.
On Friday morning, the promotion announced that KENTA will be making his return to the promotion for a title showdown against Chris Sabin.
The X-Division Championship match between the two was announced on social media. Check out the announcement below.
BREAKING: @KENTAG2S RETURNS to IMPACT at #BoundForGlory! @SuperChrisSabin #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/gmMqpHFRtr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 29, 2023