KENTA’s IMPACT Return Announced For Bound For Glory, X-Division Title Bout Set

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in a new title match for the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling premium live event.

On Friday morning, the promotion announced that KENTA will be making his return to the promotion for a title showdown against Chris Sabin.

The X-Division Championship match between the two was announced on social media. Check out the announcement below.

