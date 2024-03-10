Kevin Hogan To Be Inducted Into The 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently announced that Kevin “Whack Packer” Hogan will be inducted into the 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 7th from the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the third inductee.

Previously announced for the 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame are The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) as well as Trent Acid.