Kevin Nash Claims He Was Never Paid By WWE For nWo Merchandise

WWE owes “Big Daddy Cool” some big bucks.

This is straight from the horse’s mouth.

Two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash spoke on his “Kliq This” podcast this week about how WWE still owes him money in merchandising royalties, and how they never paid him one cent for nWo merchandise.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the new episode of his official podcast where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On the lack of money he gets on merchandise royalties including the nWo from WWE: “I didn’t get a dollar on nWo. It should be 150% of what I normally get [in the next period], and if it’s not I guess I’ll be putting a piece of paper in Ari’s [Emmanuel’s] hand.”

On the company ensuring him that he would be part of WWE video games and how he will be getting a “Big Daddy Cool” Funko Pop: “It’s like, I don’t give a f***. I don’t care if I’m getting 7% of the Heinz ketchup packages that you sell to the ballparks, I want the f***ing royalties to what you’re selling to f***ing Walgreens and Walmarts and everyone else in the big 16oz Heinz bottle, I want the bucks. Give me all the Funko’s you want, I don’t get 17% of the Funko’s.”

Check out the complete episode at AdFreeShows.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.