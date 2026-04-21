Kevin Nash Criticizes WrestleMania 42 Crowd Turnout And Hall Of Fame Conditions

Kevin Nash has shared strong opinions about WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, pointing to a noticeable lack of international fans and frustrations with how talent were treated during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Speaking on his podcast, Nash claimed the usual global presence was missing from WrestleMania 42 festivities.

“I don’t hear a British, Scottish, Irish, or Australian accent… I don’t hear anybody’s accent except Americans,” Nash said, suggesting international travel factors may have played a role in the reduced turnout.

He added that his personal experience during signing appearances reflected the shift, noting shorter lines and less demand compared to previous years.

“Most times I was signing… it wasn’t because I didn’t have people in front of me—it’s just that I didn’t have a line.”

Nash compared the atmosphere to the period following the COVID-19 pandemic, describing it as not quite as severe, but carrying a similar feel in terms of reduced foot traffic and engagement.

In addition to his comments on attendance, Nash also criticised the conditions for talent at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

“Be there at 3:00, leave at midnight—absolutely not a stitch of food for the talent… some bags of chips, a couple of bananas, and a tangerine.”

He expressed frustration with what he described as a lack of organisation and communication, including interactions with talent relations staff.

“I asked… ‘Is there food?’ And he didn’t even come in and say hi to me until after the show.”

The remarks add to the broader conversation surrounding WrestleMania 42 week, which has seen a mix of record-setting moments alongside criticism related to pricing, accessibility, and fan experience.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and reactions.