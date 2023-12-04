Kevin Nash Reacts To CM Punk’s WWE Return Promo

CM Punk cut his first promo since returning to the company at Survivor Series on the November 27th, 2023 edition of RAW, and said that “almost everyone” was glad to see him back.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who feuded with CM Punk in 2011, weighed in on the promo.

He stated the following on his podcast titled “Countdown to Punk’s WWE Release:”

“I thought the glad-handing on the way to the ring was not him. For somebody that was so ‘pipe bomb,’ it felt very contrived. At the end, it was like, ‘Oh shit, I better slip this in so I have some credibility.’ [Quoting Punk], ‘I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.’ I’ve heard that before.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



