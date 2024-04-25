Kevin Nash Reacts To The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission’s Ruling On AEW’s Nyla Rosa

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission’s ruling on AEW’s Nyla Rose not being allowed to wrestle at an event in their state.

Nash said, “I think it’s the antiquated commissions that they have.” “When wrestling was still considered kayfabe and it was kind of [a] shoot; we used to have, like you’d go in and the commission doctor’s in there and all these guys would walk in, and their blood pressure would be off the f***ing charts. I’ve never seen anybody in my life be told by one of these commission doctors that they couldn’t participate. Because they all knew, as the guy was smoking a cigarette while he did his blood pressure, that it was a work and he wasn’t gonna go out there and do anything. So Oklahoma, because they’ve got the racket still set up, they try to politicize it. They don’t have a box in it for wrestling. But they’re gonna add one … I absolutely do [think it’s political] in Oklahoma.”

