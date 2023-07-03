Kevin Nash Regrets Not Having CM Punk Match In WWE

WWE Night Of Champions 2011.

It almost happened.

“Big Daddy Cool” versus “The Best in the World.”

Kevin Nash spoke on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast about how he regrets not getting to have the once planned Nash vs. CM Punk match at WWE Night Of Champions in 2011.

“I never got that match with Punk, I wish I had that,” Nash said. “You know what, though? I’ve been blessed, man. I went out for 8 or 9 years of my life and was across a Hall of Famer almost every night, so I don’t have too many [regrets].”

