Kevin Nash Weighs In On Tony Khan Amid Je’Von Evans Controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently addressed the online controversy surrounding AEW President Tony Khan, following a tweet from NXT star Je’Von Evans, who referred to Khan as a “crackhead.” Nash offered a more measured perspective during his latest episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, suggesting Khan’s behavior might be better understood through a neurodiverse lens.

“Number one, he’s autistic,” Nash stated. “You have to give him a little bit of slack. I mean, I’m serious, man. I had an autistic kid. At what point of the spectrum is he on? I’ve never sat down and had a conversation with the guy.”

When asked directly whether Tony Khan has ever confirmed being on the autism spectrum, Nash clarified that he was speculating, not diagnosing.

“I’m sorry. Okay, if you’re going to pick between his actions and say, ‘He’s probably on the spectrum,’ as is Elon Musk, or is he just another billionaire crackhead? Which one would you tend to believe?”

Nash’s remarks arrive amid an increasingly hostile social media environment, where Tony Khan’s animated and sometimes erratic online behavior has drawn criticism and parody. While Je’Von Evans’ now-deleted comment went viral, many fans and insiders have since weighed in with both support and condemnation.

At the time of this writing, neither Khan nor AEW has issued a public response to Nash’s commentary or Evans’ original tweet. Stay with PWMania.com for the latest on this story.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)