Kevin Owens And Logan Paul Brawl At WWE Performance Center

A video has surfaced on social media showing an altercation between WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and Challenger Kevin Owens at the WWE Performance Center yesterday in Orlando, Florida.

The altercation began when Owens arrived at the PC while Paul was training in the ring. The two exchanged words and insults before KO rushed into the ring and started the scuffle with Paul. Members from both camps broke up the scuffle before it went any further.

The video was shot by Edge Of Philly Sports and PWMania’s own Joe Wood, who is in Florida covering the WWE Royal Rumble event live, and can be seen below.

Love when WWE attempts to blur the line and make you question what’s real and what’s part of the story #wwe #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/iKV3dSMTfp — Wood’s wrestling corner (@woodswrestling3) January 25, 2024



