Kevin Owens Gives Good News About His Mom’s Current Battle With Illness

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens surfaced on social media on Thursday, July 18, to share a quick positive update on his mother’s health situation.

As “The Prize Fighter” noted during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, he has been by his mother’s side for several days at a hospital as she battled health issues.

After cutting the promo about his mother on the July 5 episode, noting he had spent the previous week watching her “fight like hell,” he would miss the show the following week on July 12.

Almost one week later, Owens took to X and shared some good news about the situation.

“She kicked out,” Owens wrote of his mom, which included a photo of her in the hospital holding up one of his “JUST KEEP FIGHTING” t-shirts.