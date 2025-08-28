Kevin Owens Reacts To Scrapped WWE Title Win Pitch

Kevin Owens has weighed in on a creative pitch revealed in the “WWE: Unreal” docuseries, which detailed that he was once considered to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year’s Elimination Chamber event.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed on the series that he and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pitched an angle where Cody Rhodes would refuse The Rock’s offer to become “his champion.”

This would have led to an impromptu title match in which Owens would have defeated Rhodes to capture the championship.

The storyline ultimately went in a different direction, with John Cena turning heel and aligning with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. Owens was not part of the angle, as he was focused on his feud with Randy Orton at the time.

Responding to fan discussion of the reveal, one fan suggested Owens should “sell his soul” to become WWE Champion. Owens replied on social media with his trademark humor, but made it clear he would have been on board, “I would have done it in a heartbeat!”

I would have done it in a heartbeat! https://t.co/XthwODVQMF — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) August 28, 2025

Owens is currently sidelined after undergoing neck fusion surgery in July. While no timetable for his in-ring return has been set, he has stated that his goal is to make a full comeback within the next year.

PWMania.com wishes Kevin Owens a speedy recovery.