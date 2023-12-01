Kevin Owens Thinks Randy Orton’s WWE Return Is Needed For The Current Locker Room

“The Prize Fighter” is happy to have “The Viper” back in the mix in the WWE locker room.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke with James Williams for an interview, during which he was asked for his thoughts on the recent WWE return of Randy Orton.

“I love Randy, I’m so happy he’s back,” Owens said. “I think he’s much needed. To me, having him around in the locker room is an absolute positive. Besides the fact that he’s a fantastic performer and a legend, there’s some people that are just good to have around and he’s good to have around.”

Owens continued, “There are people now, which is what I love about our locker room currently, there are people that are leaders without saying, ‘I’m a leader.’ Randy is one of them, so when he’s around, everyone steps up their game because Randy Orton’s here.”

