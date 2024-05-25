Kid Lykos Looks Back On Transitioning From Tag Team Wrestling To Singles Competition

Indie star Kid Lykos recently spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan on a number of topics including transitioning from tag team wrestling to singles competition.

Lykos said, “I mean I thought I was wearing those shoes already, but people just weren’t looking at my feet.” “That’s the way I would word it because I’ve known what I can do, but i think teaming with Chris for so long and then immediately when I returned from injury teaming with Lykos II people associate you as a tag team wrestler and that is like it’s the act of getting typecast as a certain role which is fine because I love tag wrestling, I think it’s the sickest style of wrestling you can have and so many moving parts.”

“But I know what I’m capable of I know I can tell great stories, I know I’m going to deliver for people if they give me the chance and this was one of the first places to give the chance like I was put into Super Strong Style, I succeeded there, and I kept succeeding, moving on and moving on, and I hope that continues. I like mixing up the bookings I’m doing, I like doing singles, I like doing tags, but I’m glad people are starting to notice the footwear, as it were.”

You can check out Lykos’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)