Kiera Hogan Has Reportedly Left AEW

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW have confirmed that Kiera Hogan is no longer with the company, as she has been removed from the AEW roster page.

The report also indicates that Hogan’s departure is amicable and expected, with one source suggesting it was due to a contract expiration, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Hogan has not participated in a pro wrestling match since April, when she took part in a tag team bout at ASE Vegas during WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend. Her last match with AEW occurred on April 27, 2024, during an episode of ROH TV.

Previously, it was reported that Hogan sustained a shoulder injury while filming the sixth season of the reality competition series “Joseline’s Cabaret,” which premiered in August. This injury has kept her out of the ring.

Sources close to Hogan indicate that they expect her to continue wrestling, but it remains unclear whether she will sign with a major promotion or continue competing on the independent circuit for the time being.