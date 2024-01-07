Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision Lineup

By
Matt Boone
-

A new women’s match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of the first AEW Collision show of the New Year of 2024 this evening from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue has been announced for the show.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.

