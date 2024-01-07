Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision Lineup

A new women’s match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision.
Ahead of the first AEW Collision show of the New Year of 2024 this evening from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue has been announced for the show.
TONIGHT, Sat 1/6
Charlotte, NC
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@Skyebyee vs @HoganKnowsBest3
Longtime friends + former partners collide when Girl On Fire Kiera Hogan fights red hot Skye Blue on Collision live TONIGHT on TNT!
Don't miss @AEW Collision TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/aLfevDsAVA
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 6, 2024