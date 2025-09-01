Killer Kross Recalls Feeling Intimidated When He First Fell In Love With Scarlett

Former WWE star Killer Kross discussed various topics with Cultaholic Wrestling, including how he felt intimidated and a bit freaked out when he realized he was falling in love with his now-wife, Scarlett.

Kross said, “The first time I met her, when she had dark hair, I was like, ‘Man, I feel like I’ve met this person before.’ Then I meet her again, she has blonde hair in the same day, and I go, ‘Man, I feel like I’ve met this person before.’ I just met her, but I kept having that moment.”

He continued, “I was just like, ‘I think something’s wrong with me.’ I talked to a buddy of mine. He’s like, ‘No, dude, you’re in love.’ And I was like, ‘I’ve been in love before.’ He was like ‘No, I think you thought you were in love before. You were probably attracted to somebody. You’re actually in love now. This is what it’s like.’ I thought ‘I’m not sure I like this.’”

Kross added, “It was an obsessive, neurotic thing where I couldn’t stop thinking about her, and it felt like I was powerless to it. It kind of freaked me out. It was a little intimidating.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.