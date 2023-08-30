Kimber Lee Facing Multiple Charges Following Arrest, Court Date Confirmed

Former WWE and IMPACT Star Kimber Lee is currently facing several charges including DUI, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer after she was arrested last May 11th in Sebring, Florida.

Lee (real name Kimberly Frankele) is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing this coming October 24th in Highlands County Court.

During the day of her arrest, Lee was stopped by a traffic officer, drove in the wrong direction, and narrowly avoided a guardrail collision. The arresting officer said that Lee was extremely intoxicated with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and that she resisted arrest, striking the officer and kicking during restraint.

It was also noted that Lee’s breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.140, surpassing the legal limit of 0.08 and she declined a second sample deliberately.

Lee pleaded not guilty to charges on July 7th, waived speedy trial and obtained a public defender due to financial limitations.

As of this writing, Lee has yet to comment on her arrest.