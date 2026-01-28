Kit Wilson Provides Update On “Pretty Deadly: The Musical”

WWE star Kit Wilson appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” to discuss various topics, including plans for “Pretty Deadly: The Musical.”

Wilson said, “Hey, the musical was big, and we had some big plans for that musical, and it’s still coming. Yeah, I don’t want people to riot. So it is coming, I just don’t know when. I’ll say that.”

On whether the musical is real:

“The musical is a real thing. We have 10 Songs. We had lyrics. We were learning them. We were trying to do it properly and do a proper good job of it. We wanted to go full force with it, the celebration we did with Nia. I think, as characters, we were trying to find the line of being bad in a funny way, if that makes sense. We were trying to be annoying, obnoxious characters, but thought they were good at this kind of performance and celebrating our wonderful queen, Nia. But that was that. But behind the scenes, yeah, we were prepping. We were preparing with a few more of the guys backstage. We had songs written. We had lyrics written. We had a story. We were looking to find a place to perform it. If you have ever seen Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the musical episode, we’ve kind of based it around that. So we had a lot in place. So, you know, it still might happen. We never know, if this career goes well, I think there’s a good excuse to hit it.”

On where they will find some time for 10 Songs in a WWE Show:

“Well, here’s the thing: what we were originally aiming for, you can’t find the time on a SmackDown. But as we know, WrestleMania weekend is so big, we’ve got an extra show here. We’ve got an extra show there. We were trying to find a venue in a location to have a theater performance.”

On how it could possibly happen at a WrestleMania in London:

“Okay, all right, when WrestleMania is in London, Pretty Deadly: The Musical will debut.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)