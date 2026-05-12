Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Book First Public Appearance Since WWE Exit

GalaxyCon has announced that former WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are scheduled to appear at the convention on Saturday, May 23rd, and Sunday, May 24th.

This announcement follows Kingston and Woods’ decision to leave WWE at the beginning of May rather than accept a pay cut. They will be appearing as Austin Creed and Kofi, marking their first appearances since leaving WWE.

The convention description for the two reads:

Kofi:

“Kofi is a Ghanaian-American professional wrestler best known for his legendary career in WWE. Since debuting in 2007, Kingston has become one of WWE’s most exciting high-flyers, earning fan-favorite status through his athleticism, charisma, and unforgettable Royal Rumble moments. He is a former WWE Champion, the first African-born WWE Champion, and a decorated titleholder with reigns as Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and multiple-time Tag Team Champion. Kingston is also known as a member of The New Day alongside Xavier Woods and Big E, one of WWE’s most popular and decorated factions.”

Austin Creed:

“Austin Creed is an American professional wrestler, entertainer, and creator. Known for his charisma, athleticism, and love of gaming and pop culture, Creed has become a fan favorite both in and out of the ring. Before joining WWE, he competed in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, NWA Anarchy, and other independent promotions. In WWE, he rose to worldwide recognition as a member of The New Day alongside Kofi Kingston and Big E, becoming part of one of the most popular and decorated teams in modern wrestling. Throughout his career, Creed has held multiple championships, including WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship, and TNA World Tag Team Championships.”