Konnan Talks About QT Marshall’s AEW Resignation, Hate On Social Media

As noted, QT Marshall issued a statement announcing that he has resigned from AEW earlier this week.

On the latest episode of his “Keeping It 100” podcast, Konnan spoke about working with Marshall in AAA.

“It’s been incredibly easy to work with him,” he said. “He’s professional, he shows up on time, he’s in shape … he’s f***ing professional. That’s the key word. He’s gotten over, and everything we’ve asked him to do, he’s done it. He’s been great to work with.”

K-Dawg also spoke about the unwarranted hate Marshall receives from fans on social media.

“He’s a really good worker and there’s a reason he’s done really well in Mexico. People are very hateful, on Twitter, for whatever reason.”

