Konosuke Takeshita Talks About Chris Jericho Match At DDT Pro Ultimate Party

Konosuke Takeshita vows to remind fans why they love pro wrestling when he steps into the squared circle with Chris Jericho.

Ahead of their main event showdown at the DDT Pro Ultimate Party special event on November 12, The Don Callis Family member from AEW spoke with Sports Illustrated about getting to share the ring with pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho and why fans should tune in when they collide on 11/12.

“The answer is simple,” Takeshita said. “We’re going to make people’s hearts burn with excitement when they watch us and remind them why they love wrestling.”

Takeshita continued, “And Konosuke Takeshita is definitely ‘The Alpha’. When you watch these matches, you will see why I can testify to that.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.