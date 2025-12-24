Kota Ibushi Provides Recovery Update After Suffering Broken Femur

Top AEW star Kota Ibushi suffered a broken femur during an episode of Collision in October when he fell outside the ring during a match against Josh Alexander.

He was stretchered out and underwent surgery for his injury. At that time, Ibushi revealed that he had been informed he would be out of in-ring action for two years.

Recently, Ibushi posted on Instagram to provide an update on his recovery. In his post, he appeared optimistic about his progress. The update included photos of him and a video of him working out with a kettlebell.

Ibushi wrote, “I suffered a serious injury. The doctor told me that it would take about two years for me to return to competition. It’s been about two months since I was injured. However, it seems that I don’t need that. But that doesn’t mean I’ll take any easy steps. This time, I really want to step into the wrestling ring. So please give me a little more time.

My English may be strange, but please forgive me😊”

There is currently no update regarding Ibushi’s return to the ring, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.