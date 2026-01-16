Kota Ibushi Provides Update On Recovery Timeline

Top AEW star Kota Ibushi took to his Instagram account to apologize to his long-time close friend and tag team partner, Kenny Omega. He revealed that he will be out of in-ring action for another year and nine months.

This announcement follows the news that Omega will face Josh Alexander in singles action on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Alexander was previously wrestling Ibushi, who suffered a devastating broken leg during the match.

Ibushi wrote, “I’m so sorry, Kenny. There’s no guarantee, but medically, I have one year and nine months left. I’ll cure you in nine unnecessary months! That means I’ll be back in 2026. I’ve caused trouble for Kenny. In return, I can’t say for sure, but I’ll do it! I’ve gained the power to send out new energy. Shall I teach you bald guys that you have no chance of winning? Yesterday, for the first time in a while, I was able to enter the Budokan in costume for a live performance by the band that plays my entrance song. I think I’ve fulfilled another ambition. And to Tony Khan, I’ll be making a comeback once again! I’m not sure if my English will be understood, but I’ll do my best anyway.”