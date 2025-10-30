Kota Ibushi Shares Post-Surgery Update

As PWMania.com previously reported, top AEW star Kota Ibushi suffered a broken femur during a Collision taping earlier this month. He underwent surgery and is expected to be out for two years.

Recently, Ibushi posted an update on his Instagram about his recovery. He shared that he had his final check-up and is now able to “go home.”

Ibushi wrote, “Okay, today’s my final checkup! Including my waist, they removed 42 medical staples! Now I can go home! Everything was going well, but reality is reality. Since I had a fractured femur, I’d be fine in 8-12 months. After that, they said it would take two years to fully recover and include ring training. It was completely unexpected, but that’s what they told me at the beginning, and it’s only the 18th day since surgery!

Today, I met up with the AEW doctor at the hospital for the first time since my surgery. The moment we met, he asked me, “Are you doing squats with weights yet?” I replied, “No!” Not understanding what he meant, I thought, “Oh, it’s a video of me standing and sitting down,” so I showed him the video. It might have been a little early, but it was normal. I was so relieved, I told him to stop, but apparently he’d heard I was doing squats and lunges with weights. With a fractured femur, I couldn’t do that, so I won’t. It was a day that made me realize how quickly stories like this could spread, and also taught me the dangers of the internet.”

Prior to his injury, there were plans for Ibushi to compete in a match alongside Kenny Omega against the Don Callis Family (Mark Davis and Josh Alexander) at AEW WrestleDream.