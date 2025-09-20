Kris Statlander Calls 2025 A ‘Reformation Year’ As She Focuses On Her Solo Journey

Kris Statlander opened up about her evolution as a competitor while previewing her AEW Women’s World Championship opportunity at All Out on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington. For Statlander, the match is both a chance at redemption and a statement about where she stands in her career today.

Statlander reflected on the symmetry of returning to All Out, the event where she last challenged for the title in 2021. “I failed the world title in a singles match, and now I’m in a multi-man match at All Out, the same pay-per-view,” she said. “So maybe I’ll have reverse odds this time. Weird little things.” She views the chaos of a four-way as a strength rather than a setback. “I love a multi-man. I love the chaos. So I’m very much so looking forward to it.”

Describing 2024–2025 as her “reformation year,” Statlander explained how she has been reshaping herself as a singles wrestler, no longer defined by alliances. “Most of 2024 and the majority of 2025 has been me just kind of trying to figure out the ropes on my own and just be my own wrestler,” she said. That independence has caused rifts, particularly with Willow Nightingale. “You really have to start being selfish at a certain point… I have to do it for me, and not to make anybody else proud, not to make anybody else happy. But I have to do it to prove something to myself.”

Her complicated ties extend to Wheeler Yuta, who has appeared repeatedly to offer unsolicited advice. Statlander admitted she’s unsure of his motives. “Honestly, I feel like he’s probably snuck an AirTag in my suitcase or something. He just keeps showing up uninvited. I don’t know what his deal is.”

While she acknowledges criticism from fans and peers alike, Statlander ended the conversation with a tongue-in-cheek note: “I can understand why everyone’s upset with me, but I will say I never put a bag over anyone’s head. So that’s my closing statement.”

At All Out, Statlander hopes to turn her self-reliance into championship gold, bringing her long, winding journey full circle.