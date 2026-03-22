Kris Statlander Recalls Controversial Promo Line On AEW TV, Talks Recent Signings

Kris Statlander recently spoke with the Ring The Belle show for an in interview covering all things AEW.

The following are some of the highlights.

On the ‘no wonder your parents gave you up’ promo line to Leyla Hirsch: “Yeah, I remember. I will say I did ask if it could be mentioned. This was something that was permitted to say. I did not go out or speak out of line, so to speak. Was it a crazy thing to say? Yes. If you’re being a brat, what else do you expect me to say? You know, she was attacking me, she was hitting me, she was being rude to me. Sorry I got a little pushed over the edge, so to speak.”

On an influx of new AEW signings, including Zayda Steel and Maya World: “The more the merrier. It’s always fun to get to get in there with some new people. You get to like broaden yourself and expand your skill set also with the more people you get to work with. So I love getting to have more people to learn from. I think it’s incredible. I welcome as many people that are willing to step up and live up to the name of where the best wrestle because we have a lot of people here that try really hard to always be on top. So I only ever want people that have the same work ethic as a lot of other people do because we just want the best for the show.”

On ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm: “I mean, to be fair, when it comes to her, I feel like her natural instinct is to process everything as gay banter when it’s any interaction with any woman really, so I was just you know, there to make a match and do what I can. If i was giving her vibes, sorry my bad, you just have to soak in the moments for what they are. I don’t even know if she knows what’s gonna come out of her mouth half the time. So it’s hard to give a heads up when you don’t even know your brain is thinking. She’s as unhinged as possible and we all love her for it.”

Check out the complete Kris Statlander interview below.