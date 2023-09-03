Kris Statlander Reveals Her Favorite AEW Match, Hypes ALL OUT 2023

What is Kris Statlander’s favorite AEW match so far?

The TBS Women’s Champion spoke at the STARRCAST VI event in Chicago this weekend about how much she enjoyed her AEW ALL OUT 2021 pay-per-view showdown against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

“The match with Britt Baker is a very, I’m very proud of that,” she said. “Even though I did not come out victorious that time, that was, I think, the emotion and energy around that day….there’s just something about that pay-per-view that just everyone was just buzzing the entire time and it was one of the most like feel-good days that we’ve all had and it was just… it was just a very exciting time for all of us and I was so grateful to be a part of it. I think we, all of us, the whole roster, everyone that was on that show, we all stepped up and we really put on quite an unforgettable show because I know that’s one of the pay-per-views that’s constantly brought up as being one of the AEW’s best. And I’m just so glad that I have my name stamped on there.”

Also during the event this weekend, Statlander spoke about her past match against Ruby Soho in Las Vegas, and their scheduled title tilt tonight at AEW ALL OUT 2023.

“I’m also very proud of my very first main event match with Ruby Soho in Las Vegas where, again, I didn’t win,” she said. “I’m very proud of matches that I can’t win, apparently. But I’m so proud of that match because, again, that one felt like a turning point for me, almost. That’s when I felt like people really saw me as a future champion. And there’s kind of a switch in everyone’s feelings towards me. And unfortunately, not long after that, I blew out my knee again, or my other knee I should say. But I feel like that was a turning point that led to me getting to here. So hopefully after this match on Sunday with Ruby, I will be proud of that match for finally beating her, and I will be proud of the match that I’ve won.”

Check out the complete appearance via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com.