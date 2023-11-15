Kurt Angle Believes Logan Paul Will Become WWE World Champion If He Gets More Experience

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on the True Geordie podcast, where he discussed his life and career.

During it, the former WWE Champion talked about Logan Paul and his success in WWE. Paul most recently defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

“At first, I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s a YouTuber. He’s just trying to get fame.’ But he was producing, winning fights and then he goes to the WWE and shows his athleticism, and it’s like, ‘whoa, this kid has it. Why did this kid start out with YouTube writing? This kid excel, be a pro boxer when he was younger and or a pro wrestler. This kid has the ability to be those all those all the above.’ And watching him, I’m literally impressed by his skills, and I’m really happy for him. He just won the US Title. I think that’s a great accomplishment for only wrestling your eighth match. I will tell you this: I won the Intercontinental Title wrestling my ninth match, so I know the feeling. He’s on that level with me and Brock. I mean he really is. And I think if he continues on and he has more experience because he’s not quite experienced enough yet, I think if he gets more experience, he’s going to be really, really good. And I think he’ll end up being world champion.”

Angle was also asked what advice he would give Paul.

“Try not to spread yourself too thin. I know he’s got a bunch of shit going on. You know, his Prime drink and wrestling. I don’t know if he’s still fighting or not. I got the YouTube thing. I don’t know if he’s still doing that, but he seems to be all over the place, and that’s really good as long as he has a great management team. Try to focus on 1 or 2 things and do the best you can at those 1 or 2 things. I think that’s the one thing I would say to Logan: if you love wrestling, focus on it, make it your first love make it your first priority, and do what you got to do to become world champion.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



