Kurt Angle Calls Samoa Joe “One Of The Best Promo Guys In The Business Right Now”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including including Samoa Joe winning the AEW World Heavyweight Title from MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view event a week ago.

Despite MJF’s hip injury and torn labrum prior to the match, AEW reportedly did not take the title away from him and place it on Joe at the show. Instead, that was always the intention.

Joe and Angle’s first match drew the highest PPV buyrate in TNA history.

Here are some of the highlights from the show:

Samoa Joe winning the AEW World title:

“Congrats, Samoa Joe,” Angle stated. “He didn’t get it in WWE, but he got it in AEW, and I’m really proud of him because that guy is so talented. He is one of the greatest big men I’ve ever wrestled in my life.”

Joe as a talker:

“I’ll never forget, he did a speech for me when I got inducted into the Hall of Fame in TNA. So articulate,” Angle stated. “ I mean, the guy was just so good with words and how he expresses himself. He’s one of the best promo guys in the business right now.”