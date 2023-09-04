Kurt Angle Comments On AEW Competing With WWE

Kurt Angle has been making the rounds in the media to promote his new Peacock documentary, which premiered on Sunday.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed a variety of topics on the Grue Rume Show, including the war between AEW and WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

His best feuds:

“I had some great ones in my career with Stone Cold, The Rock, The Undertaker. But my really good ones, my favorite ones, were against Shawn Michaels. And I had a 3-match program. I really enjoyed working with Shawn. I think he’s the best overall entertainer in the history of the business. Also, Chris Benoit. I really enjoyed wrestling with Chris and Eddie Guerrero, one of the greatest I have ever gotten in the ring with. Those three are my favorites to work with. And I have to give Brock Lesnar a runner-up. I think working with him, we had incredible chemistry because we were both amateur wrestlers and we were able to add that amateur wrestling into the repertoire.”

AEW competing with WWE:

“I think everybody’s doing a good job today in WWE and AEW. It’s crazy because fans pick sides. They pick who their favorite is, and WWE is still in the lead. I think they’ll always be in the lead. Don’t get me wrong, AEW is doing great, but they’ve done pretty well on ratings. From time to time, they’ve actually came close to beating WWE in ratings at certain points but the WWE is just a monster. They’re a company that’s worth nine billion dollars and when you have that kind of money behind you, it’s just really hard to compete with. Don’t get me wrong, Tony Khan has money too, but not WWE type of money. “

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)