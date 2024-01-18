Kurt Angle Lands Big Movie Role With UFC Legend Randy Couture

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will soon be filming a movie together.

“They haven’t decided a definite date yet, but it will be within the next six weeks,” Angle said on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. “I have a movie I’m going to be shooting. It’s called The Ranch. Randy Couture is going to star in it with me. We’re going to be brothers.”

Angle talked about the movie’s storyline, he said, “It’s a movie about a ranch. Randy is a war hero and I’m the scumbag brother. I’m Mr. Red, White, and Blue. Why am I not the war hero? (he laughs). It’s a good movie. We’re working with Michael Tadross. If you don’t know who he is, look him up. You’ll see he’s a really big-time Hollywood producer. I’m excited about doing this with Randy. I haven’t done a major motion picture in eight or nine years, so this is really cool.”

Hollywood productions Michael Tadross worked on included Indecent Proposal, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Devil’s Advocate, Beverly Hills Cop III, Forrest Gump, and The Firm.

You can check out the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)