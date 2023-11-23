Kurt Angle Reveals Which Attitude Era Faction He Was Not A Fan Of

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “the Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the Right To Censor:

“I didn’t think it worked. You know, here they are with the buttoned up shirts all the way up to the top, and, you know, they’re like, I don’t even know what kind of gang they were, but it was just, you know, they looked like a bunch of office guys trying to wrestle. I don’t know. I didn’t like it.”

Comparing the WWE Title to the Olympic Gold Medal:

“The Olympic Gold medal was the real deal. The WWF title is fake. Now, don’t get me wrong. When you do win the World Championship, the company is trusting you and saying that you’re one of the best in the company, and to be credited as one of the greatest wrestlers in the business, that’s a huge compliment, but you have to remember, it’s still a work. You know, the Olympics was a shoot. There’s no way in hell I can compare the WWF title to the Olympic Gold Medal. It’s just not comparable.”





