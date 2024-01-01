Kurt Angle Shares His New Year’s Resolution For 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle began the new year with a new podcast in which he answered fan questions. The former WWE Champion talked about his career as well as his plans for 2024.

His 2024 New Year’s Resolution:

“To be a better brother, father and husband. The reason why I say that is because I really neglected my family all these years of pro wrestling and when I finally quit, or retired, I was still depressed. It was about me, me, me, me, me. For a long time, I was having a hard time handling retirement, but eventually I got over it and I was like, ‘You know what? You’re in a different stage of your life now. Now it’s time to be a father and a husband.’ All this time my wife and kids have been waiting for me, and here I am now and now I’m making the commitment. I’ve been a better father and husband and I want to continue to do that throughout the future.”

On his favorite Royal Rumble:

“My favorite Rumble match was Benoit 2003 Royal Rumble for the WWE title, but my favorite Rumble match, I remember when I was in it, I believe was in Madison Square Garden. I think it was 2002. Triple H and I were the last two in the ring. I remember losing to Triple H and I believe he just came back from injury and this was like his big moment. Obviously, I never had a Royal Rumble moment where I won the Royal Rumble, but you know, taking second to Triple H and being a part of that feel good night, because the fans went absolutely crazy, it was really cool.”

On keeping a straight face while shooting vignettes with Steve Austin during Austin’s heel run:

“When I was doing the gig with Austin and the cowboy hats and all that stuff, it was really hard. I mean, we had a really difficult time getting through any take. It got so bad that Vince was like, ‘Listen. Anybody that laughs before I yell cut, you’re getting fined $2,000.’ So everybody kinda started getting serious about it. Even though it was comedy, they weren’t allowed to laugh until Vince yelled, ‘Cut.’. So that really helped. I’m not going to lie to you. I will tell you this. When we did the pre-tapes, I would break character probably nine or 10 times in one day. That would have been 18 to $20,000 fine if Vince were to fine me. So I had to straighten up and keep my composure after that because Vince didn’t want to waste any more time. He wanted to get these pre-tapes done and he wanted them done quickly.”

