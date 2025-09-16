Kyle Fletcher On WWE Running Wrestlepalooza Against AEW All Out

AEW star Kyle Fletcher has shared his thoughts on WWE producing counter-programming against AEW’s upcoming All Out pay-per-view. During an appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, Fletcher addressed WWE’s decision to schedule Wrestlepalooza for the same weekend and how it motivates him heading into one of the biggest matches of his career.

“Man, I think it’s good business practice from the other team. I think they’re trying to squash us,” Fletcher admitted. “But, for me, it puts a chip on my shoulder. I know that this Saturday, we have competition and my goal is to go out there and have one of the greatest professional wrestling matches of all time, so that people go, ‘oh, nothing comes even close to that, nothing comes close to AEW pay-per-views.’”

Fletcher added that the situation only fuels his competitive drive.

“It lights a fire under me. All I wanna do is go out there and do the best that I absolutely can so I can squish the other guys, you know what I mean?”

Fletcher is set to challenge “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out this Saturday, in what many are expecting to be one of the show-stealing matches of the night.