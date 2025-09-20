Kyle Fletcher Says AEW World Title Match Is His Chance To Be Cemented As A Top Guy

Ahead of the biggest match of his career, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher joined Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth to discuss his AEW World Championship opportunity against “Hangman” Adam Page at today’s All Out pay-per-view.

Fletcher described the chance to compete for AEW’s top prize as surreal and the culmination of a lifelong dream. He recalled touching the championship for the first time during the contract signing on Dynamite, calling it a moment that made everything feel real. “Anyone that grows up dreaming of being a pro wrestler thinks about that big first world title win… to not only be in that position, but last night to touch with my own hands for the first time, the AEW world title. It felt very surreal,” he said. Fletcher added that this match is about cementing himself in AEW’s main event scene. “I think this is the one that really puts me in that main event, top guy spot. Nobody can deny that I belong there.”

The 26-year-old reflected on his character transformation that began at WrestleDream in October 2024, when he shaved his head to symbolize a new era for himself. Since then, his focus has been on improving his microphone skills, which he admitted were underdeveloped earlier in his career. “Being an independent wrestler, wrestling for New Japan, you never really get that chance… I think now I’m starting to find my feet in this Hangman story,” he explained. Fletcher said the recent contract signing was the most comfortable he has felt on the mic, and his goal is to have a microphone in his hand weekly to keep building his character.

A big influence has been his manager, Don Callis. Fletcher revealed Callis often improvises during promos and reacts in the moment, something Fletcher is striving to emulate. “The biggest thing that I’ve learned from him… he doesn’t plan a single thing that he’s gonna say,” Fletcher said. He also credited John Cena and The Miz as inspirations for their ability to connect with audiences on the mic.

Despite his rapid rise in AEW, Fletcher admitted he’s still adjusting to life as a featured performer on national television. “This whole lifestyle is very new to me. I’ve only been with AEW for two years full time… Everything’s happened very quickly. I just try and remind myself that this is where I’ve wanted to be my entire life,” he said, noting that he approaches things one segment and one match at a time to avoid being overwhelmed.

If he wins the AEW World Championship, Fletcher already knows how he will celebrate. After sticking to a strict zero-carb diet during the week of preparation, he plans to hit his snack bag backstage first. “The first thing I will do is straight back to the locker room and shove them down my throat,” he joked, naming donuts, Sour Patch Kids, and pizza at the hotel as his victory meal of choice.