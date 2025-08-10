Kyle Fletcher Signs New Long-Term Contract With AEW

According to Fightful Select, reigning AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher has signed a new long-term contract with the company.

The report indicates that this agreement was made in the spring and involved a representative negotiating on Fletcher’s behalf.

Additionally, the report mentions that the deal is considered a lucrative one, especially given Fletcher’s age, and he is expected to play a significant role in the company’s future.

AEW President Tony Khan has previously expressed that he views Fletcher as an important part of the promotion’s trajectory.