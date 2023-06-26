Kylie Rae Talks About Her Pregnancy, Sobriety

Kylie Rae recently appeared as a guest on The Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star and former AEW performer opened up on her pregnancy and sobriety.

On her pregnancy and how much time she’ll need off after having the baby: “As far as the pregnancy, I’m, again, this is my first time giving birth. So I think I was a little naive shooting for, you know, two months of recovery time. I’m hearing it’s more like six months.”

On whether or not she still wants to wrestle: “I know I still want to wrestle. I still go to training at least once a week and get in and do the warm-ups and the drills that I’m able to do; I don’t necessarily do any spots or drills with other people, and that’s because accidents can happen; god forbid something horrible happens. I definitely limit what I’m able to do, and that’ll probably even decrease even more once my belly’s out to here, and I can’t do a forward role anymore. I believe in training consistently because I think that if you don’t use it, you lose it, no matter how long you’ve been doing anything. I’m trying not to lose too much throughout the pregnancy if that makes sense. I’m holding onto that set drift. I would love just to keep having fun and growing and learning and trying to; I don’t want to say correct mistakes but learn from the mistakes that I’ve made.”

On how she is aiming to return in 2024: “I can’t predict the future. Whatever happens, happens, but I know I still love wrestling, and I probably always will. I want to continue doing this as long as I can. I initially said I would like to be back working matches in January, but again, I’m hearing that that’s not possible. So I’m shooting for April. of 2024. and maybe baby steps into whatever happens from there. I don’t know if it’s ok to say, I feel like I’m a little bit of a, I don’t want to say liability, but I know I need to be better at, let’s say, reaching out if I need help or if I’m overwhelmed. So, one of the biggest things I want to continue is keeping certain things in place; if I ever am going through one of my down periods.”

On her sobriety: “I will say this; I am over 20 months sober now and consistently going to thank you so much. That’s something that I’ve always kind of struggled with throughout my life, continuing my sobriety. I go to therapy every other week. I am continuing that as well. It helped me. I will be honest if this was a year ago, I don’t know if I would have been able to hop on a call with you all. So that’s how much my anxiety would really affect me. So that’s progress, right? So just progressing every day.”

