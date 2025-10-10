Kylie Rae’s WWE ID Contract Will Not Be Renewed

Pro wrestling veteran Kylie Rae announced on her Twitter (X) account that her WWE contract will not be renewed and will soon end.

Rae wrote, “Today I share that my time with WWEID is coming to an end, as I was informed my contract will not be renewed.

I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, memories, and people I met along the way. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this chapter—it truly means the world. 💙🙏

As for the next chapter, I’m so ready to meet you! (Once I pop this baby out of course 🤣❤️😭🍼)”

Rae won the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Championship but vacated it in late September after announcing her pregnancy. She signed a WWE ID deal in November of last year.

This news follows Zayda Steel’s announcement that she has decided not to renew her WWE ID deal.