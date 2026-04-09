La Catalina Expected To Appear At AAA Tapings Following CMLL Exit

PWMania.com previously reported that La Catalina left CMLL, with her departure officially announced by the promotion. Her exit took place on April 1st.

According to both Bodyslam+ and LuchaBlog, Catalina is expected to participate in AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide’s tapings this Saturday. These tapings will be held at Gimnasio Olimpico in Mexico City and will be the first since the AAA Rey de Reyes event, which aired over the past three weeks.

This development follows reports that Catalina was dissatisfied with her booking, as she was frequently placed in lower card positions as extra or filler talent. She mentioned that she had no intention of renewing her CMLL contract because there was nothing further for her to do within the company.

Catalina previously worked with WWE from 2019 to 2021, appearing as Carolina and later as Katrina Cortez. She performed sporadically in NXT under the latter name before leaving the company in November 2021. AAA programming is available on Fox in Latin America and on YouTube in the U.S.