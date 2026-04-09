Pat McAfee Teases SmackDown Appearance Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Recently, PWMania.com reported that Pat McAfee surprised the wrestling world by revealing himself as Randy Orton’s mystery caller on WWE SmackDown. The pair then went on to attack Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

In an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee shared his thoughts on various topics, including what he plans to say in this week’s episode of SmackDown.

McAfee said, “Friday night, live from San Jose, I think I got some things to say. We will have a good time there on SmackDown.”

This means that McAfee will be appearing on SmackDown this week, likely alongside his friend, “The Viper” Randy Orton.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)