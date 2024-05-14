LA Knight Appearing In Indianapolis Today

“The Mega Star” is coming to Indianapolis today.

On Tuesday, Conagra Brands, Inc. issued a press release to promote their inclusion at the annual 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo.

Appearing at the event today will be WWE Superstar and King of the Ring competitor LA Knight.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Conagra Brands Brings Snacks for Every Taste to 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Sweet, spicy and savory options highlight new innovation from industry-leading brands

CHICAGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America’s leading branded food companies, has packed plenty of snacks for a road trip to Indianapolis and the National Confectioners Association’s 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo. With an impressive $3.2 billion1 snacks portfolio, Conagra’s offerings include meaty fuel-ups, satisfying salty snacks, and craveable sweet treats. The Sweets & Snacks Expo, the premier annual event for the confectionery and snack industries, takes place May 14-16, at the Indiana Convention Center.

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the perfect venue to showcase our diverse collection of snack brands and innovation,” said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks for Conagra Brands. “Across meat snacks, salty snacks, seeds and sweet treats, few companies can match the breadth of our offerings. We’re excited to share our brands with customers and attendees.”

Visitors to Conagra Brands’ booth at the Expo will see exciting products and events including:

“Meat and Greet” with WWE Superstar LA Knight: As the Official Meat Snack of WWE,® Slim Jim® is opening the Expo with a bang. WWE Superstar LA Knight will be appearing at the Conagra Brands booth (#22438) from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. Fresh off a victory at WrestleMania XL, LA Knight will be available for photos and autographs.

Slim Jim’s partnership with WWE is just one of many reasons to “Snap Into a Slim Jim!” The #1 meat stick brand2 is bringing more meat and more flavor to the category with recent innovation. Weighing in at nearly 4 oz., the Slim Jim Monster Original Twin Pack is the most meat ever offered from Slim Jim in a long-stick format. With 3.88 oz. of meat in a convenient, shareable package, this mouthwatering snack is bursting with 22g of protein, while delivering the satisfying Original flavor that Slim Jim fans love. The Monster Twin Original 3.88 oz. has a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Tapping into the popularity of the sweet heat flavor profile, the new 1.94 oz. Slim Jim Monster Chile Limon has a satisfying citrus kick. The flavor builds on the popularity of Chile Limon flavored snacks, which have surpassed $1.6 billion in annual sales3 in the U.S.

Enduring in their popularity, nacho-flavored snacks have reached $1.4 billion in annual sales, growing 9% over the past three years4. Slim Jim is offering a double helping of its popular Nacho flavor with the new Giant Twin Pack, featuring a pair of .97 oz. sticks. Both Slim Jim Monster Chile Limon and Giant Nacho Twin Pack have a suggested retail price of $3.69.

Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP: For anyone craving the perfect pairing of sweet and salty, Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP® has partnered with Cinnabon® for a new ready-to-eat popcorn that delivers the iconic flavor of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls. Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Cinnabon Drizzled Kettle Corn is crafted with Cinnabon Makara® cinnamon, delivering notes of baked dough and warm spices with a rich cream cheese flavored drizzle and hints of vanilla. A 4.5 oz. bag has a suggested retail price of $4.29.

Orville Redenbacher’s Seasonings: Looking for another way to add a dash of flavor to your popcorn? Orville Redenbacher’s® Seasonings are an easy, flavorful way to customize your favorite snack. Six flavors debuted in 2023: Movie Theater Butter, White Cheddar, Nacho Cheese, Ranch, Buffalo Wild Wings® Buffalo Sauce and Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Roll. Attendees at the Expo can sample these and preview two new flavors: Kettle Corn and Vlasic® Dill Pickle. Individual jars of the seasonings have a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Glutino Sandwich Cookies and Pretzels: Demand for gluten-free snacks continues to grow, with sales of both gluten-free cookies and gluten-free pretzels up double digits over the past year5. Glutino®, a leader in the gluten-free snacks category, is meeting this demand with three delicious new sandwich cookies and three new sweet and savory pretzels. Flavors of the gluten-free sandwich cookies, which feature 30% less sugar than Glutino’s original sandwich cookies, include Swiss Miss® Hot Cocoa, Lemon Pie and Mint. A 10.5 oz. box of cookies has a suggested retail prices of $5.39.

Glutino is bringing big flavor to its gluten-free pretzels! Enjoy new savory Vlasic Dill Pickle flavored and Honey Mustard flavored pretzels, available in an 11 oz. bag with a suggested retail price of $7.79. For a sweeter take, new Birthday Cake Pretzels feature pretzel twists enrobed in vanilla-flavored coating and topped with sprinkles. A 5.5 oz. box of cookies has a suggested retail prices of $5.79. The cookies and pretzels will arrive in stores beginning in late May.

DAVID and BiGS Sunflower Seeds: Conagra’s seeds tandem of DAVID® and BiGS®, the two top-selling brands in category6, have something hot in store for seeders. The new BiGS Vlasic Spicy Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds are a spicy twist on the #1 selling flavored sunflower seed7, BiGS® Vlasic Dill Pickle. Heat aficionados will also enjoy DAVID Seeds Frank’s RedHot® Jumbo Sunflower Seeds, a pairing of DAVID’s iconic sunflower seeds and the bold taste of Frank’s RedHot, America’s #1 selling hot sauce.8

Andy Capp Fire Fries: Conagra is also cranking up the heat with Andy Capp’s® hottest product ever – Fire Fries. Available in a 3 oz. impulse size bag and an 8 oz. bag for take-home, this irresistible new snack delivers a blazing take on Andy Capp’s famous Hot Fries, the #1 unit and dollar velocity brand in warehouse salty snacks9. The 3 oz. and 8 oz. bags have a suggested retail prices of $1.49 and $3.29, respectively.

Throughout the Sweets & Snacks Expo the Conagra Brands sales team connects with customers to discuss in-store solutions that accelerate sales growth. A range of in-aisle, end cap, checkout lane and counter-top displays give retailers the ability to bring added visual appeal to these standout snacks.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company’s roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com, or visit Booth #22438 at the Sweets & Snacks Expo.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company’s portfolio is evolving to satisfy people’s changing food preferences. Conagra’s iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender’s®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke’s®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.