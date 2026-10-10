LA Knight Calls WWE Money In The Bank A Pivotal Moment In His Career

WWE star LA Knight discussed various topics with Metro, including the implications of a loss at Money in the Bank.

Knight said, “That’s a hell of a question because if I don’t come out of this one with it, I really don’t know where there is for me to go. Kind of in a way, it looks like it’s do or die for me personally. Maybe other people have a different view of that. But I mean, at this point, we’re three years deep on this deal. I’ve been on main roster now as LA Knight for four years. Three years ago, things just went absolutely insane and built up to such a pitch that it’s insane that it’s been continued on for this long. But if I don’t reach that pinnacle at this point, I honestly don’t know what’s left or where there is to go.”

On whether he means that as a character or for himself:

“All [of] the above… When you’re looking from even a character’s perspective, or even just from a motivational perspective, where it’s like, “Well, hell, I’ve done this crazy thing where I’ve taken this character, this entity, this whole thing to a level not expected from where it began. If I’m honest, in spite of where I was placed, I have risen to a crazy level, and to do that, in my mind, should reach a certain level. And it becomes a little bit obsessive, and that’s kind of where I’ve had to back myself off a little bit.’”