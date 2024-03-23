LA Knight Discusses The Reactions To His Character, Facing AJ Styles At WrestleMania 40

WWE star LA Knight recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40.

Knight said, “It’s crazy to think about that. I’m so used to looking over my shoulder, and I still am because I can’t help it. It’s just a reflex. But at the same time, it’s like … I’m in now. But even though I’m in, I still can’t be like, ‘Alright, well, I’ve proven everything. I’m here and I’m good.’ There’s still so much to do.”

On the reactions to his character:

“That stuff’s always gonna be there, … whether that’s inside the company or outside the company. I’m sure there’s still people inside the company who are like, ‘I don’t understand this at all. I don’t get this.’ … It’s either going to happen or it’s not, and all I can do is keep doing my thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.